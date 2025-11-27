Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.80 Per Share

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 14.3% increase from Omnicom Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Omnicom Group alerts: Sign Up

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,020,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 167.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omnicom Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omnicom Group wasn't on the list.

While Omnicom Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here