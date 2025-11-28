Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,216,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session's volume of 3,702,732 shares.The stock last traded at $72.05 and had previously closed at $71.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.Omnicom Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 548.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

