ON (NYSE:ONON) CEO Martin Hoffmann Sells 4,150 Shares

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $151,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,389,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,790,943.44. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Martin Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of ON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $140,892.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of ON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $139,357.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of ON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $165,128.50.

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ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 890,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ON from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $4,747,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,769,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,685,000 after buying an additional 2,155,083 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 680,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 175,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company's stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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