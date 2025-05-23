ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.82, but opened at $56.10. ON shares last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 1,299,238 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.45.

ON Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

