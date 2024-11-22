ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $27,569.07 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF - Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 583,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,670,787.39. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF remained flat at $6.43 during trading on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 121,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,018. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ON24 by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company's stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

