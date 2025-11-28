Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.8810. Approximately 32,553,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 32,385,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONDS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

Ondas Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ondas news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here