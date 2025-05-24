Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 0.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI - Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.52. 16,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 240,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical is a life sciences company leading the charge in breakthrough photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat serious infections, including those caused by existing, emerging, and antimicrobial-resistant pathogens. Our vision is a world free from infections. We have created a patented, platform technology (photodisinfection) to provide simple solutions to complex infections across different therapeutic areas in healthcare and industry settings.

