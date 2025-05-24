OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 0.7% - Still a Buy?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 142,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 76,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

