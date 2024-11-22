OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.42 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 44227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Get OneMain alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain's payout ratio is 91.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,184,362. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,784 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneMain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneMain wasn't on the list.

While OneMain currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here