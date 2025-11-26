OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Thomas Kosasa Acquires 581,395 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa bought 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $499,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,734,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,531,404.26. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa purchased 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.

OneMedNet Price Performance

NASDAQ ONMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth $4,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company's stock.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

