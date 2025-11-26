OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Thomas Kosasa Purchases 1,190,476 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa acquired 1,190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $499,999.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,152,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,364,174.32. This represents a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa bought 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Thomas Kosasa purchased 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $499,999.70.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of ONMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth $4,910,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMedNet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMedNet by 141.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,598 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Featured Stories

