OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $537,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,341,305 shares of the company's stock worth $35,709,000 after buying an additional 177,011 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 130,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,993 shares of the company's stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 201,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneSpan by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

