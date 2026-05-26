onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.63 and last traded at $124.30, with a volume of 1434348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.20.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates, while revenue also grew year over year. The company also issued Q2 guidance that suggests continued demand momentum. Article Title

onsemi reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates, while revenue also grew year over year. The company also issued Q2 guidance that suggests continued demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target on ON to $130 from $120, citing channel checks that indicate analog demand remains solid. Article Title

Mizuho reiterated an rating and raised its price target on ON to from $120, citing channel checks that indicate analog demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted record free cash flow, a $6 billion share repurchase authorization, and new vertical GaN power semiconductor products aimed at AI data centers and vehicle electrification, reinforcing the bullish long-term growth story. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in onsemi during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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