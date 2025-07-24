Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Onto Innovation Inc. NYSE: ONTO. In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onto Innovation stock on May 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2" account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications NASDAQ: ZM on 6/25/2025.

on 6/25/2025. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global NASDAQ: COIN on 6/24/2025.

on 6/24/2025. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL on 6/24/2025.

on 6/24/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 6/13/2025.

on 6/13/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Atlassian NASDAQ: TEAM on 6/11/2025.

on 6/11/2025. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan NASDAQ: TTAN on 6/11/2025.

on 6/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 6/11/2025.

on 6/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GitLab NASDAQ: GTLB on 6/11/2025.

on 6/11/2025. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 6/11/2025.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.1%

Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.23. 1,102,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Onto Innovation's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $861,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $365,380,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $258,883,000 after acquiring an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $252,530,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company's stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

