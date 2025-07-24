OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 3.8%

OPBK stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 52,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $196.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 880.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 124.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,394 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,763 shares of the company's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,824 shares of the company's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company's stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

