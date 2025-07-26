OPKO Health (OPK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business's revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OPKO Health to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 39.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 1,798,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,214 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,906 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,223 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

