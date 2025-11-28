Oppenheimer Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $531.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $512.00 to $531.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.90.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.92. 374,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,112. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $467.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $403.01 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

