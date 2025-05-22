OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.38.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 36,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Paul Lang bought 321,408 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,835.20. The trade was a 472.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

