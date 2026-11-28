First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,845 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the October 29th total of 12,198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of FNX opened at $140.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $124.45 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.4106 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2660. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $153,406,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 79,685 shares of the company's stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,844 shares of the company's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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