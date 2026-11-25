MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,291 shares, a growth of 876.2% from the October 29th total of 2,181 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE MMD opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager David Dowden sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $46,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,242 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $191,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment fund that invests primarily in municipal securities issued by state and local governments and their agencies. These bonds may finance public projects and services such as schools, transportation, and utilities. The fund seeks to provide income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Its investment adviser is MacKay Shields LLC, which specializes in fixed-income investment management.

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