Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.79 and last traded at $205.4540. Approximately 25,552,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,964,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.82.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $590.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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