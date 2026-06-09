Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.79 and last traded at $205.4540. Approximately 25,552,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,964,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.82.
Oracle News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings, with firms like Oppenheimer, Citi, Scotiabank, Jefferies and TD Cowen maintaining bullish views and raising price targets on expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI infrastructure business will reaccelerate. Oracle's Cloud Could Accelerate To 94% Growth In Q4 As Capacity Ramps
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI backlog and cloud demand remain major catalysts, with coverage pointing to a record backlog and possible upside if management shows stronger conversion of AI deals into revenue. Oracle Reports on June 10, and Its Cloud Backlog Could Be the Next Big Test for the AI Infrastructure Trade
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle also received recognition for its AI-powered recruiting software, as Gartner named Oracle a Leader in Talent Acquisition Suites, reinforcing the company’s broader software franchise. Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a large post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could swing sharply depending on whether Oracle beats expectations and updates its AI capex plans favorably. Here's How Much Traders Expect Oracle Stock to Move After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being weighed down by concerns over Oracle’s massive AI buildout spending, with reports highlighting a potential $100 billion capex outlook, debt-funded expansion, and margin pressure if spending rises faster than cash generation. Oracle's AI Spending Bill Keeps Growing: Capex Could Hit $100 Billion As Stargate Expands
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have also been hit by pre-earnings profit-taking after a big run-up on AI optimism, leaving investors demanding proof that growth can justify the valuation. Oracle suffers its roughest session in months ahead of earnings
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.45.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle
Oracle Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $590.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.19.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle Company Profile
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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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