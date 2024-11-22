Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Insider Joseph A. Ruhl Sells 910 Shares

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $835,296. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OBT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 183.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,966 shares of the company's stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,918 shares of the company's stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

