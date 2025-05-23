Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Pierre Rougeau Sells 65,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD - Get Free Report) Director Pierre Rougeau sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total value of C$91,650.00.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts: Sign Up

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Up 0.7%

OGD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.43. 13,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,054. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orbit Garant Drilling, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orbit Garant Drilling wasn't on the list.

While Orbit Garant Drilling currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here