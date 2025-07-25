O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock's current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.97.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

