O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company's current price.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised O'Reilly Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $101.49.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,084. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. Analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $155,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,010 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,068 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

