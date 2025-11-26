Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Sells $63,827.90 in Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 12,043 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $63,827.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,953,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,653,804.40. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Organogenesis alerts: Sign Up

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ORGO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 1,027,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,026. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 million, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $155,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,497,911 shares of the company's stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 720,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,685 shares of the company's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Organogenesis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organogenesis wasn't on the list.

While Organogenesis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here