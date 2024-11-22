Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 7.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO - Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 31,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 97,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

