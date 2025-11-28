Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 6.8% - What's Next?

Get Oroco Resource alerts: Sign Up

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. ( CVE:OCO Get Free Report ) were down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 255,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

