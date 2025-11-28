Free Trial
Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 6.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Oroco Resource logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) dropped 6.8% to C$0.28 on Friday, with trading volume of ~255,265 shares—about a 68% increase over the average daily volume.
  • Oroco is an exploration-stage miner focused on copper, gold and silver, with its flagship being the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa and additional holdings at Xochipala and Salvador in Guerrero.
  • Key metrics: market cap ~C$69.9M, negative P/E (-33.0), 50-day / 200-day moving averages of C$0.34 / C$0.31, current ratio 0.78 and quick ratio 5.79, indicating mixed liquidity and unprofitable operations.
Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO - Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 255,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

