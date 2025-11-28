Free Trial
Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 6.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.8% to C$0.28 on Friday, with approximately 255,265 shares traded — a 68% increase versus the average daily volume.
  • Oroco is an exploration-stage miner focused on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa, Mexico, with a market capitalization of about C$69.9 million and a negative P/E (-33.0), indicating it is not currently profitable.
  • The stock is trading below its short- and long-term averages (50-day C$0.34 and 200-day C$0.31), and the company reports a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 5.79.
Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 255,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

