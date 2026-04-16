Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Short Interest Update

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,522,980 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 3,644,487 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

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Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Oruka Therapeutics stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 1,060,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,711. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of -0.54. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,206,887.24. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,745 in the last 90 days. 24.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ORKA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple high‑profile analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Wedbush to an $85 target/"outperform", BTIG to $78, Guggenheim/UBS/Stifel also raising targets) are driving optimism and buying interest. Read More.

Multiple high‑profile analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Wedbush to an $85 target/"outperform", BTIG to $78, Guggenheim/UBS/Stifel also raising targets) are driving optimism and buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and published multi‑quarter and FY forecasts while keeping a ~$70 target, providing institutional research support that reinforces the upgrade momentum. Read More.

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and published multi‑quarter and FY forecasts while keeping a ~$70 target, providing institutional research support that reinforces the upgrade momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Aggregate analyst coverage has shifted the consensus toward a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target near the high‑$70s, which helps justify further upside from investors focused on price‑target momentum. Read More.

Aggregate analyst coverage has shifted the consensus toward a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target near the high‑$70s, which helps justify further upside from investors focused on price‑target momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Joana Goncalves) sold 7,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; because the sale was disclosed and pre‑planned it is less likely to signal new negative company information, though it increases float supply. Read More.

An insider (Joana Goncalves) sold 7,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; because the sale was disclosed and pre‑planned it is less likely to signal new negative company information, though it increases float supply. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Consensus and firm forecasts still show sustained losses (consensus FY ~‑$3.41 EPS; HC Wainwright FY2027 ~‑$3.55), meaning valuation is tethered to clinical progress for ONCT‑01 and future commercial proof — a risk that can cap multiple expansion despite bullish price targets. Read More.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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