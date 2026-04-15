Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $45.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORKA. BTIG Research upped their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.90.

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Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3%

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $312,593.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,453.07. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $849,575. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Oruka Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a "Buy" rating and set a $125 price target, signaling strong upside vs. the current price and attracting attention from growth-oriented investors. Guggenheim reaffirmation

Guggenheim reaffirmed a "Buy" rating and set a $125 price target, signaling strong upside vs. the current price and attracting attention from growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target to $78 and kept a Buy rating, adding upward pressure on the share price by increasing street optimism. BTIG price target raise

BTIG Research raised its price target to $78 and kept a Buy rating, adding upward pressure on the share price by increasing street optimism. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright boosted its price target from $40 to $70 and maintained a Buy rating — the upgrade from a prior, much lower target is a direct positive catalyst cited by multiple market outlets. HC Wainwright price target raise

HC Wainwright boosted its price target from $40 to $70 and maintained a Buy rating — the upgrade from a prior, much lower target is a direct positive catalyst cited by multiple market outlets. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS projections (showing continued losses but explicit modeling), which provides investors with updated visibility into expected cash-burn and timeline but does not change the immediate catalyst beyond the price-target move. HC Wainwright estimates

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS projections (showing continued losses but explicit modeling), which provides investors with updated visibility into expected cash-burn and timeline but does not change the immediate catalyst beyond the price-target move. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental context: ORKA is near its 52-week high (52‑week range $7.62–$67.50), has a market cap ~ $3.3B and a negative P/E (loss-making), and recently beat EPS estimates for the last quarter—factors that make analyst upgrades more impactful but underscore ongoing operating losses.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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