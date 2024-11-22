Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 205,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session's volume of 66,630 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORKA. Leerink Partners started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $726.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $11,699,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company's cardiovascular science, ARCA's management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Featured Stories

