Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Here's Why

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $28.36. 175,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 300,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

ORKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.14.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.30.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company's stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 424,750 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

