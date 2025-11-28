Free Trial
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price Down 6.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Oruka Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading to $28.36 (previous close $30.46) on volume of 175,053 shares, about 42% below the average session volume.
  • Analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $45.14; multiple firms issued Buy/Strong Buy ratings and price targets as high as $63, while one firm reiterated a Sell.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap about $1.37B, trailing P/E of -10.09, last quarter EPS of -$0.55 (beats by $0.01), and roughly 56.44% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oruka Therapeutics.

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $28.36. 175,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 300,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.30.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company's stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 424,750 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

