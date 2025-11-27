Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Trading Down 21.8% - Should You Sell?

Get Orvana Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

Orvana Minerals Corp. ( TSE:ORV Get Free Report ) shares traded down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.61. 490,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 120,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$237.72 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

