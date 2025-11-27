Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Trading Down 21.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Orvana Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Orvana shares plunged 21.8% intraday to C$1.61 (low C$1.56) on heavy trading of 490,406 shares, a 307% increase versus the average volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$237.7M, a negative P/E of -87 and elevated leverage (debt-to-equity 68.96) with a weak quick ratio of 0.25, indicating earnings and liquidity concerns.
  • Orvana is a Canadian miner operating the El Valle and Carles underground gold, copper and silver mines in Spain, with Orovalle as its primary revenue segment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Orvana Minerals.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV - Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.61. 490,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 120,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$237.72 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Orvana Minerals Right Now?

Before you consider Orvana Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orvana Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Orvana Minerals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump’s nightmare alliance
Trump’s nightmare alliance
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines