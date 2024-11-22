Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Director Sells $426,250.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,526,179.60. This trade represents a 21.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.98. 5,071,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,949. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -271.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oscar Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,998 shares of the company's stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company's stock worth $216,846,000 after buying an additional 337,850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.93.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

