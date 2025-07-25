Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.15 and last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 373404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.83.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $119.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company's stock worth $774,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,181 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

