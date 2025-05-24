Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.58. Approximately 14,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 69,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

