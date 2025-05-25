Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company's stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

