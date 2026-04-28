Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $35.18. Otsuka shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 6,892 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Otsuka had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTSKY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Otsuka to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Otsuka from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on OTSKY

Otsuka Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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