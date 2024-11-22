Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 31,397 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $273,781.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,228. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 2,540 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $15,646.40.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 519 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $3,814.65.

Ouster Trading Up 6.2 %

Ouster stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $474.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.34. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ouster by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth $67,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ouster from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ouster

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

