Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged seven outdoor stocks to watch: Deckers (DECK), On (ONON), Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), V.F. (VFC), Trex (TREX), Louisiana‑Pacific (LPX), and Winnebago Industries (WGO).
  • Outdoor stocks are a consumer‑discretionary, often seasonal group whose performance is driven by leisure spending, weather and participation trends, tourism, and supply‑chain or commodity pressures.
  • The seven names posted the highest dollar trading volume among outdoor equities recently, reflecting elevated investor interest and covering a range of businesses from apparel and footwear to retail, outdoor building products, and recreational vehicles.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Deckers Outdoor, ON, Academy Sports and Outdoors, V.F., Trex, Louisiana-Pacific, and Winnebago Industries are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are equities of companies whose primary business serves outdoor activities — manufacturers and retailers of outdoor apparel, footwear and gear, operators of parks, resorts and recreational services, and firms providing outdoor-focused experiences (camping, boating, hunting, etc.). Investors view them as a consumer‑discretionary, often seasonal group whose performance is driven by leisure spending, weather and participation trends, tourism, and supply‑chain or commodity pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

