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Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener names seven Outdoor stocks to watch today: ON (On Holding), DECK (Deckers Outdoor), VFC (V.F.), ASO (Academy Sports & Outdoors), LAMR (Lamar Advertising), TREX (Trex), and LPX (Louis‑Pacific).
  • They were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Outdoor stocks in recent days, and the sector is treated as consumer‑discretionary—highly seasonal and sensitive to leisure spending, weather, tourism, and participation in outdoor activities.
  • The group spans diverse business models—from footwear and outdoor apparel to retail, outdoor advertising, and building/decking products—providing multiple ways to play the outdoor lifestyle trend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ON, Deckers Outdoor, V.F., Academy Sports and Outdoors, Lamar Advertising, Trex, and Louisiana-Pacific are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply goods and services for outdoor recreation and lifestyle—such as makers and retailers of camping gear, outdoor apparel and footwear, bicycles, RVs, and related travel or adventure services. Investors treat them as consumer-discretionary, often seasonal and cyclical, with performance tied to leisure spending, weather, tourism trends, and participation in outdoor activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

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