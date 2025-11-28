Free Trial
Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Deckers Outdoor (DECK), On (ONON) and V.F. (VFC) are MarketBeat's three outdoor stocks to watch, selected by the site's screener for having the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • These consumer-discretionary outdoor names—notably Deckers with UGG and HOKA, On with performance footwear, and VF Corp's outdoor brands—are sensitive to seasonality, weather and winter spending trends, so their performance is closely tied to leisure demand and brand strength.
  • Interested in Deckers Outdoor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deckers Outdoor, ON, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses serve outdoor activities — for example, makers and retailers of outdoor apparel, camping and hiking gear, boats and RVs, and firms that operate parks or outdoor recreation services. Investors view them as a consumer-discretionary niche that is sensitive to seasonality, weather, leisure trends, and brand strength or sustainability credentials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

