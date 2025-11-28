Free Trial
Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) gapped down before trading, opening at $27.40 after a $28.30 close and last trading at $28.59 on a volume of 7,183 shares.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" on Nov. 10, and MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold."
  • The stock is trading above its technicals, with a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12, indicating recent strength relative to medium- and long-term averages.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $27.40. Oversea-Chinese Banking shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 7,183 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

