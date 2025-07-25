PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $504,700.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get PACCAR alerts: Sign Up

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,013. The firm's fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PACCAR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company's stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PACCAR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PACCAR wasn't on the list.

While PACCAR currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here