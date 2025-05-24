Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company's stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.75 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients' journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

