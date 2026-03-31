PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,704,178 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 26th total of 11,341,921 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,060 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an "underperform" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on PD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,593,954 shares of the company's stock worth $208,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 333.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,577 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,946,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,271,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 896,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 35.30%.The company had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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