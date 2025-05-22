PagerDuty (PD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE PD opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99. PagerDuty has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 60.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 77,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.33.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

