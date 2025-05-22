Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 39,825 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $5,016,755.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $810,271,540.26. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 75,223,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

