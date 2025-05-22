Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 30,812 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.29. 75,223,929 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,532,872. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a PE ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company's stock worth $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

